Dr. Andrés Ozols, physicist and scientist, is informed that he is prohibited from entering his workplace and laboratory at the Faculty of Engineering in the city of Buenos Aires.





The reason: daring to speak about the reality of what was injected into the population and the effects of electromagnetic waves, neuromodulation, and human control at the scientific athenaeum that took place on November 27th at the honorable Chamber of Deputies of Argentina.





What does this remind you of?





Please watch the full conference, translated into English by our translation team, and share it with all your contacts. People must know what has been done to the entire population.





▪️Full conference translated into English: