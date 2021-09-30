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The Facebook Whistleblower That Went Undercover
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50 views • September 30, 2021
In this episode of “Making Sense of the Madness” Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news about the Arizona audit and much more. Then he interviews Dr. Kirk Elliott about Biden’s crazy tax policies, IRS Surveillance, and JP Morgan’s preparations for a crash. In the main interview of the episode, Sean interviews Ryan Hartwig, who used a hidden camera for 9 months to collect important information on how Facebook was censoring conservatives. The sophistication and nuance to their system of surveillance and social engineering will shock you. A diabolical agenda comes into focus.
RyanHartwig.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
RyanHartwig.com
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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