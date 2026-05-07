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🚨Iran fires at 3 US destroyers near Hormuz - Iranian air defenses active over western Tehran
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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(Cynthia... previous info on previous video, about the attack on Iran - continued.. will add updates at bottom.. or another video)

Iran fires at three US destroyers near Hormuz.

🚨Iranian air defenses active over western Tehran. video from a little over an hour ago.

Adding more info:

🚨 Iran fires at three US destroyers near Hormuz — sends them running

Three US destroyers near the Strait of Hormuz came under attack by the Iranian Navy, Tasnim-linked sources reported.

The ships are now reportedly trying to move toward the Gulf of Oman.

According to the report, Iran used missiles and kamikaze drones in the attack.

More: 

🚨 US breaks ceasefire — Iran fires back hard

The US military violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker moving from Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim reported, citing the spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

According to the statement, US forces also struck another vessel entering Hormuz near Fujairah — while launching air assaults on civilian areas around Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island with help from some regional states.

Its Armed Forces immediately retaliated, striking US military vessels in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar — reportedly causing significant damage.

💬 “The Islamic Republic of Iran… will deliver a crushing response to any aggression,” the statement warned.

🚨 US destroyers flee Hormuz after Iranian strike — IRGC Navy 

The US broke the ceasefire and attacked an Iranian oil tanker near Jask — then sent its destroyers creeping toward the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC Navy said in a statement cited by Tasnim.

💥 The IRGC Navy says it launched a “large-scale and precise combined operation” using ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and explosive drones against US warships.

Intelligence monitoring reportedly showed “significant damage” to US forces, while three US warships “quickly fled” the Hormuz area.

Adding:

❗️Mehr News Agency: A new explosion sound in Sirik, Hormozgan province, southern iran.



Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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