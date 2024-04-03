Create New Account
Putin's War Machine - How Formidable is The force Of Russia
The Frontline Army
Published 21 hours ago

Web: https://thefrontline.army

With Spring firmly on its way are we looking at a Russian Offensive on Ukraine? A final push? Warren's information certainly suggest that possibility. But how mighty is the Bear... and should NATO be poking it at all?

russiawarputinukrainenatowarren throntonthe frontline army

