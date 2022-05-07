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Chris' Whole Life Coach Certification Testimonial
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11 views • May 07, 2022
BECOME A NEW WORLD PRACTITIONER! Go to: braveheartnation.com to explore everything we have to offer. CALL 1-855-900-4544 EXT. 5 OR EXT. 6 to sign up for the certification course today!
Come to Dallas or Toronto To Discover & Uncover Your Power to Heal, Take your Practice to the NEXT LEVEL By Becoming A CERTIFIED WHOLE LIFE COACH & WOLFE NON SURGICAL PRACTITIONER!
New World Practitioner Certification:
May 2022
WLC: May 29 (Sun) – June 6 (Mon)
DAY OFF: June 7-8
WNS: June 9 (Thurs) – June 14 (Tues)
DAY OFF: June 15
WNS: June 16 (Thurs) – June 20 (Mon)
Important Links:
www.BraveHeartNation.com
www.docofdetox.com/our-services
www.docofdetoxlibrary.com
www.NewWorldPractitioner.com
www.personaltreatmentandtraining.com
Join Our Alternate Channels:
T.me/TheDocOfDetox
Rumble: Doc Of Detox
Bitchute: Doc Of Detox
Join Us On Odyssee: @docofdetox
Come to Dallas or Toronto To Discover & Uncover Your Power to Heal, Take your Practice to the NEXT LEVEL By Becoming A CERTIFIED WHOLE LIFE COACH & WOLFE NON SURGICAL PRACTITIONER!
New World Practitioner Certification:
May 2022
WLC: May 29 (Sun) – June 6 (Mon)
DAY OFF: June 7-8
WNS: June 9 (Thurs) – June 14 (Tues)
DAY OFF: June 15
WNS: June 16 (Thurs) – June 20 (Mon)
Important Links:
www.BraveHeartNation.com
www.docofdetox.com/our-services
www.docofdetoxlibrary.com
www.NewWorldPractitioner.com
www.personaltreatmentandtraining.com
Join Our Alternate Channels:
T.me/TheDocOfDetox
Rumble: Doc Of Detox
Bitchute: Doc Of Detox
Join Us On Odyssee: @docofdetox
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