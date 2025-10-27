RV Travel: Christmas in October - Anaconda to Philipsburg, Mt.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sound issue fixed!!
October RV Travel and early snow. It looked like Christmas in October! Snow on the evergreens as I climb the Georgetown Pass and pull my RV Camper towards Philipsburg, Montana.
A short RV journey - but most definitely white knuckle at times! Its amazing how much things change over a few short days - from paddling in Georgetown Lake to crossing the pass with (at times) great snow cover and sub-freezing temperatures.
RV Travel is always an adventure!
RV Travel - Living the life
