RV Travel: Christmas in October - Anaconda to Philipsburg, Mt.

Sound issue fixed!!

October RV Travel and early snow. It looked like Christmas in October! Snow on the evergreens as I climb the Georgetown Pass and pull my RV Camper towards Philipsburg, Montana.

A short RV journey - but most definitely white knuckle at times! Its amazing how much things change over a few short days - from paddling in Georgetown Lake to crossing the pass with (at times) great snow cover and sub-freezing temperatures.





RV Travel is always an adventure!





RV Travel - Living the life

