THE COVID GOV MERCENARY DEMOSIDE KILLERS - DONT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT! - RIP OR BROTHER Dr Rashid Buttar
THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL AMERICA AND BRITAIN CREATED THE BIO-WEAPON JABBS TO DEPOPULATE AND THEN REPOPULATE WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THAT WOULD VOTE THERE WAY AND NOT TAKE TO MUCH INTEREST IN POLITICS WHEN THEY GET THERE PASSPORTS - HOWEVER THEY ARE TURNING OUT THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES FROM THERE RIGHTS AND HOMES TO HOUSE THE PLANNED INVADERS TO REPLACE YOU! - THE INDIANS - THE UKRAINIANS AND FORMER ISIS AND JIHADI GROUPS FUNDED BY THE WEST IN THERE DIRECT OR PROXI WARS , TWO CHEEKS OF THE SAME JESUET BUTT - THE BEAST AND THE WHORE THAT RIDES THE BEAST

BOMBSHELL FOR THE UK AND USA - DR DAVID MARTIN - PATENTED BIO-WEAPONS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4peZzuyV3Dhi/

lovecommon sensepeaceunityharmonydivine loveone god

