THE COVID GOV MERCENARY DEMOSIDE KILLERS - DONT LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT! - RIP OR BROTHER Dr Rashid Buttar

THE WRITING IS ON THE WALL AMERICA AND BRITAIN CREATED THE BIO-WEAPON JABBS TO DEPOPULATE AND THEN REPOPULATE WITH ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THAT WOULD VOTE THERE WAY AND NOT TAKE TO MUCH INTEREST IN POLITICS WHEN THEY GET THERE PASSPORTS - HOWEVER THEY ARE TURNING OUT THE INDIGENOUS PEOPLES FROM THERE RIGHTS AND HOMES TO HOUSE THE PLANNED INVADERS TO REPLACE YOU! - THE INDIANS - THE UKRAINIANS AND FORMER ISIS AND JIHADI GROUPS FUNDED BY THE WEST IN THERE DIRECT OR PROXI WARS , TWO CHEEKS OF THE SAME JESUET BUTT - THE BEAST AND THE WHORE THAT RIDES THE BEAST
BOMBSHELL FOR THE UK AND USA - DR DAVID MARTIN - PATENTED BIO-WEAPONS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4peZzuyV3Dhi/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.