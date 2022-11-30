Create New Account
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 28 - Crypto Backdoor Revisited
The Morgan Report
The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast - Episode 28 - Crypto Backdoor Revisited

Investors worldwide have swarmed on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, lured by the promise of quick riches regardless of the risks. Bitcoin's success has fueled legions of follow-on projects and imitators.

There are weaknesses that hackers can exploit, which means your cryptocurrency can be hacked. Trillions have been hacked, lost or stolen.

FTX was the recent one to fall losing investors billions.

