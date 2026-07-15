Yemen Is About To Explode

Tensions are building up again in Yemen as the Houthis (Ansar Allah) attempt, with the backing of Iran, to challenge the siege imposed by Saudi Arabia.

The escalation began on July 3, when Houthi air defenses engaged Saudi warplanes that attempted to prevent an Iranian civilian aircraft from landing at Sanaa International Airport. The plane eventually managed to land. It was carrying more than 200 stranded, injured, and sick passengers. This was the first publicly confirmed flight from the Islamic Republic to the Yemeni capital in roughly a decade.

Following the incident, Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree warned that the group could attack Saudi airports. He stressed that the “unjust Saudi-American blockade” on Yemen will not be tolerated indefinitely.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, responded by saying that the kingdom will respond “with unprecedented determination and force” to any attempt to target the kingdom or violate Yemen’s sovereignty.

Late on the very same day, the Houthis raided positions of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces near the city of Hays in the western Yemeni province of Hodeida. At least 16 fighters from the Al-Zaraniq Tihami Brigades were killed in the unusual clashes, which continued well into July 4.

Tensions rose again on July 13, when a series of strikes hit Sanaa International Airport, preventing an Iranian plane from landing.

After the strike, the plane diverted from Sanaa and landed at Hodeidah International Airport, also controlled by the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia did not claim responsibility for the strikes, but the defense ministry of the Yemeni government that it backs did so. Still, the Houthis held the kingdom responsible. The group’s spokesman said air defenses fired at Saudi warplanes that carried out the strikes. Video footage further confirmed that the strikes were carried out using British-French Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, which are known to be in service with the Royal Saudi Air Force.

Reports that emerged later revealed that United States President Donald Trump had encouraged Saudi Arabia to launch the strikes.

The Houthis responded quickly, launching a number of missiles and drones at Abha International Airport in the southern Saudi province of Asir.

Saudi Arabia acknowledged the attack. Operations at the airport were suspended following reports of blasts. Later, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman announced the interception of “ballistic missiles.”

The ceasefire in Yemen, brokered by the United Nations in 2022, is now facing its biggest challenge yet. Any response by Saudi Arabia is guaranteed to provoke a more serious retaliation by the Houthis. War could easily reignite in the country. This would also further complicate the conflict with Iran in the Persian Gulf, which is slowly heating up again.

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