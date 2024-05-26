Create New Account
ПАНДЕМИЯ НАЧИНАЕТСЯ – СЦЕНАРИЙ НАПИСАН, ОЗВУЧЕН, ПОКАЗАН!
Vera Nika
Упомянутый в видеоролике фильм – «Я ЛЕГЕНДА» см. https://bastyon.com/index?v=d6ff35cec6d1b377365228c501b3ca41689d9261e27f4638c5139fe5d25d41e7&video=1 (КОРОНОВИРУС, «БОЛЕЗНЬ Х», ТОТАЛЬНАЯ СМЕРТНОСТЬ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ, ЗОМБИ-АПОКАЛИПСИС – ВСЁ ЭТО БЫЛО НАМ ПОКАЗАНО 15 ЛЕТ НАЗАД).

Можно увидеть начало фильма, где в интервью говорится о «вакцине от рака»...

Сравнив уже с современной «новостью» в СМИ... (такой же ведущий телепередачи, в такое же одет выступающий в программе...)

Странное совпадение...

______________________________

«Защита от приближающейся мировой принудительной вакцинации-чипизации» - https://justpaste.it/zaschita-ot-vakcinaci-chipizacii ).

Видео и другие Материалы по теме: ЗАЩИТА ОТ ЧИПИЗАЦИИ https://bit.ly/3XRvfPj

Скачать Архив Сайта — https://victoriara.ru/files/USMALOSARHIV.zip (250 МБ). Сайт из архивной версии можно просматривать автономно (без подключения к интернет).

Подписывайтесь на Telegram-Канал — https://t.me/Victoria_PreobRAzhenskaya

@Наука/Технологии

@Кино/Анимация

#фантастика

#боевик

#художественный

#фильм

#классный

#смотреть

#защита

#чипизация

#пандемия

#вирус

#прививки

