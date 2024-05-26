ПАНДЕМИЯ НАЧИНАЕТСЯ – СЦЕНАРИЙ НАПИСАН, ОЗВУЧЕН, ПОКАЗАН!

Упомянутый в видеоролике фильм – «Я ЛЕГЕНДА» см. https://bastyon.com/index?v=d6ff35cec6d1b377365228c501b3ca41689d9261e27f4638c5139fe5d25d41e7&video=1 (КОРОНОВИРУС, «БОЛЕЗНЬ Х», ТОТАЛЬНАЯ СМЕРТНОСТЬ НАСЕЛЕНИЯ, ЗОМБИ-АПОКАЛИПСИС – ВСЁ ЭТО БЫЛО НАМ ПОКАЗАНО 15 ЛЕТ НАЗАД).
Можно увидеть начало фильма, где в интервью говорится о «вакцине от рака»...
Сравнив уже с современной «новостью» в СМИ... (такой же ведущий телепередачи, в такое же одет выступающий в программе...)
Странное совпадение...
______________________________
«Защита от приближающейся мировой принудительной вакцинации-чипизации» - https://justpaste.it/zaschita-ot-vakcinaci-chipizacii ).
Видео и другие Материалы по теме: ЗАЩИТА ОТ ЧИПИЗАЦИИ https://bit.ly/3XRvfPj
Скачать Архив Сайта — https://victoriara.ru/files/USMALOSARHIV.zip (250 МБ). Сайт из архивной версии можно просматривать автономно (без подключения к интернет).
Подписывайтесь на Telegram-Канал — https://t.me/Victoria_PreobRAzhenskaya
cbdc mark of the beast, reptilians, reptiles, biometrics, luciferin, qr code, graphene, magnetizes, war ukraine russia, laser mark 666, mark of antichrist, total transhumanism, jacques attali, nanotechnologie, graphene hydroxide, pcr test brain infection dna test control coronavirus genocid, gmo geno modified organisms chipping, mac addresses, chip protection, divine assistance, protective prayer, appeal to parents, pfizer 666 mark of the beast antichrist, vaccination technology, golden billion
@Наука/Технологии
@Кино/Анимация
#фантастика
#боевик
#художественный
#фильм
#классный
#смотреть
#защита
#чипизация
#пандемия
#вирус
#прививки
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.