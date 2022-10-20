Democrats Actively Funding US Based Terrorists with YOUR Money; + Y’all Vote For Them??

The Democratic party claims that #MAGA supporters are terrorists on par (or worse) than Al Qaeda. Joe Biden claimed that they wanted to destroy the constitution, and were dangerous.Yet the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent at least $53 million propping up the same MAGA candidates. The terroristic threat that they claimed was going to destroy the nation. Either these people are lying, dividing the nation intentionally, or are incredibly cynical and evil beings.

