Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Democrats Actively Funding US Based Terrorists with YOUR Money; + Y’all Vote For Them??
22 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published a month ago |

The Democratic party claims that #MAGA supporters are terrorists on par (or worse) than Al Qaeda. Joe Biden claimed that they wanted to destroy the constitution, and were dangerous.Yet the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent at least $53 million propping up the same MAGA candidates. The terroristic threat that they claimed was going to destroy the nation. Either these people are lying, dividing the nation intentionally, or are incredibly cynical and evil beings.

#USpolitics #democrats


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
evildncjoe bidenconspiracy theoryconspiracymagahypocrisyfascismkamala harrisstupidityal-qaedapolitical liesfear mongersjoe biden speechjanuary 6blind eyeqanon shamanmaga extremistworse than al-qaedavoting patternsmaga candidatesfunding maga candidatesmaga terroristsconspiracy evidence

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket