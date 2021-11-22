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Homeschool Mom Terrorized By FBI Busting Down Her Door
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61 views • November 22, 2021
The Biden regime wants Americans afraid of its government, but we are the government and they are afraid of us.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
America’s Mom Founder Sherronna Bishop helped flip 8 school boards and is an election integrity whistleblower.
https://rumble.com/vpj6rl-fbi-used-unnecessary-brute-force-on-americas-mom-founder.html
Steve Bannon on War Room with Naomi Wolf
https://rumble.com/vpj7hz-were-in-the-moment-that-precedes-the-collapse-of-democracy.html
Naomi Wolf on War Room About Rights and Freedom
https://rumble.com/vpj87j-countrys-demonic-strategy-against-parents-and-their-kids.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
America’s Mom Founder Sherronna Bishop helped flip 8 school boards and is an election integrity whistleblower.
https://rumble.com/vpj6rl-fbi-used-unnecessary-brute-force-on-americas-mom-founder.html
Steve Bannon on War Room with Naomi Wolf
https://rumble.com/vpj7hz-were-in-the-moment-that-precedes-the-collapse-of-democracy.html
Naomi Wolf on War Room About Rights and Freedom
https://rumble.com/vpj87j-countrys-demonic-strategy-against-parents-and-their-kids.html
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