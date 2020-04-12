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The Most Important Lesson...Be Still And Know
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16 views • April 12, 2020
The most important lesson we wish to communicate on this channel, is to be still and know that God is real, and that he has a plan for you, if you'll hear him. True prayer is more than just telling God about your problems and desires. It's about learning to listen to God. Through focused prayer we can discover how to find inner peace, which will help us to be a light in this dark world.
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS 1) intensepreacher.jpg -- "Newt Gingrich" (Edited?) - Gage Skidmore [https://goo.gl/mXSrYU] Creative Commons 2) bestillandknow.jpg -- "Scripture on Wall" (Edited?) - Paul O'Rear [https://goo.gl/rThMpL] Creative Commons 3) pageofworries.jpg -- "Economic Worries" (Edited?) - Petr Kratochvil [https://goo.gl/93Dl3B] Public domain 4) offeringappletoadam.jpg -- "Adam and Eve" (Edited?) -- Lucas Cranach the Elder [https://goo.gl/6a8btF] Public domain 5) eyesclosedlikeinprayer4.jpg "Dream... eyes open" (Edited?) -- Katrina Silvana [https://goo.gl/HFWK0F] Creative Commons 6) matthew5.jpg "Matthew 5 from the Bible" by Ron Miguel [https://goo.gl/KYujqE] CC BY 2.0 7) sittingatjesusfeet.jpg "Mary Magdalene sees Jesus" by Waiting For The Word [https://goo.gl/H6Sli8] CC BY 2.0 8) interestingear.jpg "Ear 25 days old" by Jessica Merz [https://goo.gl/81sm9R] CC BY 2.0 9) dreamyblacksandgreys.jpg "Grunge background" (Edited?) -- George Hodan [https://goo.gl/Bl5pZu] Public Domain 10) blankpieceofpaper2.jpg "Sharpened pencil next to sheet of paper" by Thomaseagle [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...] CC BY 3.0 11) prayerrequests.jpg "Prayer List Image" by Kevin Shorter CC BY 2.0 [https://goo.gl/US8A6B] 12) war1.jpg "The Charlotte... Carolina" by Cliff CC BY 2.0 [https://goo.gl/bfNCOE] 13) war2.jpg "San ...1945" (Edited?) -- LBNL Image Library [https://goo.gl/C5DjK8] Public domain 14) war3.jpg "Newspaper Headline..." (Edited?) -- San Luis Obispo Daily Telegram [https://goo.gl/m9DBDw] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Public Domain 15) war4.jpg "California...handbill" (Edited?) -- public domain [https://goo.gl/FWKpGS] 16) war5.jpg "Newspaper...Points" (Edited?) -- San Luis Obispo Daily Telegram [https://goo.gl/p2Sy5O] Public domain 17) war6.jpg "Tribune...1942" (Edited?) -- U.S. Air Force [https://goo.gl/kTpRFK] Creative Commons 18) war7.jpg "Houston...1917" (Edited?) -- Houston Post [https://goo.gl/0WvcTB] Creative Commons 19) blankleaflet.png FFCU (CC0 Public Domain) -- link: https://goo.gl/7y9jPQ 20) Bibles by Paul Keller CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/paulk/2... 21) Cartoon of angry preacher: Infrogmation of New Orleans by HotDogJazzFeb1922 CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/infrogm... 22) Push and Pull by istolethetv CC BY 2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... 23) Pentecost 34 ~ The Holy Spirit by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/waiting... 24) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 25) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) #EndTimeSurvivors
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** CREDITS 1) intensepreacher.jpg -- "Newt Gingrich" (Edited?) - Gage Skidmore [https://goo.gl/mXSrYU] Creative Commons 2) bestillandknow.jpg -- "Scripture on Wall" (Edited?) - Paul O'Rear [https://goo.gl/rThMpL] Creative Commons 3) pageofworries.jpg -- "Economic Worries" (Edited?) - Petr Kratochvil [https://goo.gl/93Dl3B] Public domain 4) offeringappletoadam.jpg -- "Adam and Eve" (Edited?) -- Lucas Cranach the Elder [https://goo.gl/6a8btF] Public domain 5) eyesclosedlikeinprayer4.jpg "Dream... eyes open" (Edited?) -- Katrina Silvana [https://goo.gl/HFWK0F] Creative Commons 6) matthew5.jpg "Matthew 5 from the Bible" by Ron Miguel [https://goo.gl/KYujqE] CC BY 2.0 7) sittingatjesusfeet.jpg "Mary Magdalene sees Jesus" by Waiting For The Word [https://goo.gl/H6Sli8] CC BY 2.0 8) interestingear.jpg "Ear 25 days old" by Jessica Merz [https://goo.gl/81sm9R] CC BY 2.0 9) dreamyblacksandgreys.jpg "Grunge background" (Edited?) -- George Hodan [https://goo.gl/Bl5pZu] Public Domain 10) blankpieceofpaper2.jpg "Sharpened pencil next to sheet of paper" by Thomaseagle [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi...] CC BY 3.0 11) prayerrequests.jpg "Prayer List Image" by Kevin Shorter CC BY 2.0 [https://goo.gl/US8A6B] 12) war1.jpg "The Charlotte... Carolina" by Cliff CC BY 2.0 [https://goo.gl/bfNCOE] 13) war2.jpg "San ...1945" (Edited?) -- LBNL Image Library [https://goo.gl/C5DjK8] Public domain 14) war3.jpg "Newspaper Headline..." (Edited?) -- San Luis Obispo Daily Telegram [https://goo.gl/m9DBDw] https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... Public Domain 15) war4.jpg "California...handbill" (Edited?) -- public domain [https://goo.gl/FWKpGS] 16) war5.jpg "Newspaper...Points" (Edited?) -- San Luis Obispo Daily Telegram [https://goo.gl/p2Sy5O] Public domain 17) war6.jpg "Tribune...1942" (Edited?) -- U.S. Air Force [https://goo.gl/kTpRFK] Creative Commons 18) war7.jpg "Houston...1917" (Edited?) -- Houston Post [https://goo.gl/0WvcTB] Creative Commons 19) blankleaflet.png FFCU (CC0 Public Domain) -- link: https://goo.gl/7y9jPQ 20) Bibles by Paul Keller CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/paulk/2... 21) Cartoon of angry preacher: Infrogmation of New Orleans by HotDogJazzFeb1922 CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/infrogm... 22) Push and Pull by istolethetv CC BY 2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/Fi... 23) Pentecost 34 ~ The Holy Spirit by Waiting for the Word CC BY 2.0 https://www.flickr.com/photos/waiting... 24) Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) 25) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) #EndTimeSurvivors
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