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** 5G POWERED NANO-TECHNOLOGY FORCING TRANS-HUMANIZATION AND ENSLAVEMENT OF HUMANITY ** - InfoWars/ Greg Reese – 01/Feb/2022
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1727 views • February 02, 2022
** 5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Pfizer Vaccine
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 01/Feb/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61f94e7d17bdc33301c16f51
-- Evidence presented by the Fifth Column shows forced Trans-humanization of society is happening now.
- Comments:
• THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE BOMBSHELL
• What have they done to me and the rest of the military..
• Grigorij Perelman said he can control the Universe, and he works on nanotech in nanotech company somewhere. So tech is out there.
• they hold technology much more advanced than what you the slavesare using.. they are the masters and you are the slaves.. it is what it is they got the tr3b.. flying all over utilizing plasma tech.. electricity and megnetizm is their everything .. while to you they sell a ball... they fly the sky completely invisible projecting whatever they want while running their progams without you even aware they are over you and they are no aliens from pluto... all the energy they prevent you from using they are already utlizing years upon years.. decades upon decades.. while you sponsoring it all paying your slave taxes.. for them to tell you bs about that autist elon mask cars in space and other nonsense that is completely twister to serve an agenda they cut you off south south of 60 degrees latitude and completely eliminated antarctica from your world.. the new generation do not have it in their volcabulary at all.. they are completely AI enslavement ready.; they run psychological operations on you via head meds right left and center and many of YOU agree to take them and chase their deep state system for more... IT IS SMALLER GROUP THAN YOU THAT RUN YOUR WORLD... IT IS ABOUT TIME YOU DO SOMETIHNG ABOUT IT and NO you can not return et home.. you got a dome above your freaking head.. concentrate on the blue yonder.. beyond antarctica because THAT is where the TRUTH is welcome home...
• Very good Greg: I am writing to you from Spain. I am the administrator of the channels of La Quinta Columna. We would like to contact you for an interview and show our discoveries to the world.
• Exactly this is an experience to see what Genetics can handle this transhumanistic agenda - demons want to control all humans, they already have the creators of this evil liquid. Eat Alkaline foods 80/20 acidic 20. I'M GOING TO YELL THIS: These things cannot function in alkaline blood. they need humans to have acidic blood. EAT ALKALINE, drink lemon water... change your diet back to the garden of Eden diet!
• PEOPLE who took the VACCINES WILL TURN INTO DEMONIC ROBOTS CONTROLLED BY THE SATANISTS THAT LIVE IN THE UNDERGROUND CITIES !
• So scary. I had 3 shots so far.
• People are found with a rubber snake in their body when they die; of course, after they take the bio prick.
• Ok so what the fuck does this mean? They want humans to have bluetooth and Wifi?
• Search “Bill gates patent Wo2020 060606”
• The Global Elite Intend To Reduce The World's Population By 90 Percent To below 500 Million By Engineering Pandemics In The Laboratory To Unleash Upon The world to Depopulate The Planet And then implore The world Receive That which They hail as the cure But in reality It's just more harm Under the Guise Of a life-saving vaccin It's Dangerous and Deadly It's Experimental. It Doesn't Protect You Doesn't Grant Immunity It's a DNA-Altering mRNA injection That Renders You No Longer Human And Sends You To Hell With Bill Gates VACCINATION CALCULATES TO PRECISELY 666 WHICH MEANS IF YOU RECEIVE THIS INJECTION INTO YOUR BODY YOU WILL BE INCINERATED IN HELL WITH SATAN AND THE REST OF HIS SHIT
• This sounds like the symbiote host to parasitic relationship in the venom movie.
• Dr. Jekle Mr. Hyde shit!
• Maybe the Graphine (within our bodies from the Vax), could be used enhance the weapons used for crowd control .
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese – 01/Feb/2022
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=61f94e7d17bdc33301c16f51
-- Evidence presented by the Fifth Column shows forced Trans-humanization of society is happening now.
- Comments:
• THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE BOMBSHELL
• What have they done to me and the rest of the military..
• Grigorij Perelman said he can control the Universe, and he works on nanotech in nanotech company somewhere. So tech is out there.
• they hold technology much more advanced than what you the slavesare using.. they are the masters and you are the slaves.. it is what it is they got the tr3b.. flying all over utilizing plasma tech.. electricity and megnetizm is their everything .. while to you they sell a ball... they fly the sky completely invisible projecting whatever they want while running their progams without you even aware they are over you and they are no aliens from pluto... all the energy they prevent you from using they are already utlizing years upon years.. decades upon decades.. while you sponsoring it all paying your slave taxes.. for them to tell you bs about that autist elon mask cars in space and other nonsense that is completely twister to serve an agenda they cut you off south south of 60 degrees latitude and completely eliminated antarctica from your world.. the new generation do not have it in their volcabulary at all.. they are completely AI enslavement ready.; they run psychological operations on you via head meds right left and center and many of YOU agree to take them and chase their deep state system for more... IT IS SMALLER GROUP THAN YOU THAT RUN YOUR WORLD... IT IS ABOUT TIME YOU DO SOMETIHNG ABOUT IT and NO you can not return et home.. you got a dome above your freaking head.. concentrate on the blue yonder.. beyond antarctica because THAT is where the TRUTH is welcome home...
• Very good Greg: I am writing to you from Spain. I am the administrator of the channels of La Quinta Columna. We would like to contact you for an interview and show our discoveries to the world.
• Exactly this is an experience to see what Genetics can handle this transhumanistic agenda - demons want to control all humans, they already have the creators of this evil liquid. Eat Alkaline foods 80/20 acidic 20. I'M GOING TO YELL THIS: These things cannot function in alkaline blood. they need humans to have acidic blood. EAT ALKALINE, drink lemon water... change your diet back to the garden of Eden diet!
• PEOPLE who took the VACCINES WILL TURN INTO DEMONIC ROBOTS CONTROLLED BY THE SATANISTS THAT LIVE IN THE UNDERGROUND CITIES !
• So scary. I had 3 shots so far.
• People are found with a rubber snake in their body when they die; of course, after they take the bio prick.
• Ok so what the fuck does this mean? They want humans to have bluetooth and Wifi?
• Search “Bill gates patent Wo2020 060606”
• The Global Elite Intend To Reduce The World's Population By 90 Percent To below 500 Million By Engineering Pandemics In The Laboratory To Unleash Upon The world to Depopulate The Planet And then implore The world Receive That which They hail as the cure But in reality It's just more harm Under the Guise Of a life-saving vaccin It's Dangerous and Deadly It's Experimental. It Doesn't Protect You Doesn't Grant Immunity It's a DNA-Altering mRNA injection That Renders You No Longer Human And Sends You To Hell With Bill Gates VACCINATION CALCULATES TO PRECISELY 666 WHICH MEANS IF YOU RECEIVE THIS INJECTION INTO YOUR BODY YOU WILL BE INCINERATED IN HELL WITH SATAN AND THE REST OF HIS SHIT
• This sounds like the symbiote host to parasitic relationship in the venom movie.
• Dr. Jekle Mr. Hyde shit!
• Maybe the Graphine (within our bodies from the Vax), could be used enhance the weapons used for crowd control .
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