03/16/2023 Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo: The Covid vaccines have a terrible safety profile and I don’t think anybody should take these vaccines. A few weeks ago, a well-known journal called Lancet published a study of mRNA Covid vaccines. It shows that people who received that vaccine are more likely to contract COVID-19 after seven months than the people who did not.

03/16/2023 佛州医务总监约瑟夫·拉达波：中共病毒疫苗安全性很差，我不认为任何人应该接种疫苗。几周前，知名杂志《柳叶刀》刊登了一份对mRNA中共病毒疫苗的研究报告。报告显示，接种7个月后，接种中共病毒疫苗的的人群比未接种人群更容易感染中共病毒



