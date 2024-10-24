BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
FEMA PLAN ☭ FOR OUTBREAK & QUARANTINE OF AMERICANS EXPOSED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
189 views • 6 months ago

FEMA infiltration by undercover NC resident leaves more questions and we found more pandemic planning Happening


Buy Jwtv ebook: Backup Emergency Natural & Herbal Guide

https://payhip.com/b/lTfOw


To read ebook on your phone download app for your phone type below


Android Read Era https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.readera


iPhone Books

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/apple-books/id364709193


Donate to support anything helps https://cash.app/$Jwtv7


https://venmo.com/u/Steven-Jackson-196


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=LQZ56TANPGT4Y


Live on YouTube: Mon-Fri


It's our world and our job to make change happen nobody else will do it for us. Join the movement subscribe


Email: [email protected]


JWorkouts tv? #news

-----------

(JWorkouts tv ?) / jworkoutstv


(((Fact check))) from YouTube: Wikipedia • Federal Emergency Management Agency is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, initially created under President Jimmy Carter by Presidential Reorganization Plan No. 3 of 1978 and implemented by two Executive Orders on April 1, 1979.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Emergency_Management_Agency


Source: https://www.youtube.com/live/uZ6ow-1C0oU

Keywords
communismfemaclear and present dangermulti pronged attackpandemic planning
