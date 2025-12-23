The cells and the implant interact with the biological system via the internet and cloud computing as the new mediator ~ Ian F Akildiz

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

Dr. IAN F AKILDIZ Professor in Telecommunications

President & CTO

Truva Inc. https://ianakyildiz.com/

.

Ian F. Akyildiz Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz

.

Ian F Akildiz Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2024/november/inside-the-body-s-future-how-bio-nanothings-will-change-disease-detection.html

.

Ian F Akildiz The cells and the implant interact with the biological system via the internet and cloud computing as the new mediator https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8328153/

.

Evolving Nanoscale Communication

Jun 05, 2017 By Mike Liebhold

Biology, Engineering, and Robotics Converge

with Dr. Ian Akyildiz https://legacy.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/evolving-nanoscale-communication/

.

PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases Ian F Akildiz

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343250221_PANACEA_An_Internet_of_Bio-NanoThings_Application_for_Early_Detection_and_Mitigation_of_Infectious_Diseases

.

Ian F Akildiz IEEE Global Communications Conference

8–12 December 2025 // Taipei, Taiwan

Sustainable Communications for Ubiquitous Intelligence https://globecom2025.ieee-globecom.org/program/technical-program-day-3

.

ITU Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU J-FET) https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/default.aspx

.

Nano-Sensor Modelling for Intra-Body Nano-Networks https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349234984_Nano-Sensor_Modelling_for_Intra-Body_Nano-Networks

.

Stochastic noise model for intra-body terahertz nanoscale communication https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3233188.3233191

.

Electromagnetic wireless nanosensor networks https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778910000050

.

[Seminar] August 8, 2018 – Ian F. Akyildiz – Internet of BioNanoThings for Health Applications http://wnlab.ru/seminar-august-8-2018-ian-f-akyildiz-internet-of-bionanothings-for-health-applications/

.

End-to-End Noise Model for Intra-Body Terahertz Nanoscale Communication https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30188837/

.

Ian F Akyildiz nanoNS3: A network simulator for bacterial nanonetworks based on molecular communication https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778916300941

.

Ian F Akyildiz NetSE:Large: MONACO: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2011nsf....1110947A/abstract