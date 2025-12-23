The cells and the implant interact with the biological system via the internet and cloud computing as the new mediator ~ Ian F Akildiz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
Dr. IAN F AKILDIZ Professor in Telecommunications
President & CTO
Truva Inc. https://ianakyildiz.com/
.
Ian F. Akyildiz Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ian_F._Akyildiz
.
Ian F Akildiz Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2024/november/inside-the-body-s-future-how-bio-nanothings-will-change-disease-detection.html
.
Ian F Akildiz The cells and the implant interact with the biological system via the internet and cloud computing as the new mediator https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8328153/
.
Evolving Nanoscale Communication
Jun 05, 2017 By Mike Liebhold
Biology, Engineering, and Robotics Converge
with Dr. Ian Akyildiz https://legacy.iftf.org/future-now/article-detail/evolving-nanoscale-communication/
.
PANACEA: An Internet of Bio-NanoThings Application for Early Detection and Mitigation of Infectious Diseases Ian F Akildiz
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/343250221_PANACEA_An_Internet_of_Bio-NanoThings_Application_for_Early_Detection_and_Mitigation_of_Infectious_Diseases
.
Ian F Akildiz IEEE Global Communications Conference
8–12 December 2025 // Taipei, Taiwan
Sustainable Communications for Ubiquitous Intelligence https://globecom2025.ieee-globecom.org/program/technical-program-day-3
.
ITU Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU J-FET) https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/default.aspx
.
Nano-Sensor Modelling for Intra-Body Nano-Networks https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349234984_Nano-Sensor_Modelling_for_Intra-Body_Nano-Networks
.
Stochastic noise model for intra-body terahertz nanoscale communication https://dl.acm.org/doi/10.1145/3233188.3233191
.
Electromagnetic wireless nanosensor networks https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778910000050
.
[Seminar] August 8, 2018 – Ian F. Akyildiz – Internet of BioNanoThings for Health Applications http://wnlab.ru/seminar-august-8-2018-ian-f-akyildiz-internet-of-bionanothings-for-health-applications/
.
End-to-End Noise Model for Intra-Body Terahertz Nanoscale Communication https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30188837/
.
Ian F Akyildiz nanoNS3: A network simulator for bacterial nanonetworks based on molecular communication https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1878778916300941
.
Ian F Akyildiz NetSE:Large: MONACO: Fundamentals of Molecular Nano-Communication Networks https://ui.adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2011nsf....1110947A/abstract