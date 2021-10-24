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JUDY MIKOVITS: HOW TO STOP THE SPIKE FROM REPLICATING
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4597 views • October 24, 2021
Mikovits answers Stew Peters question. Stew Peters Show snip. An antidote to the clot shot? Solution for the vaxxed or shedded-upon victims?
TAGS - Spike, spike protein, stop, replication, stewpetersshow, judy mikovitz, therealdrjudy , antidote, clot shot, shedding, solution, remedy, supplement
TAGS - Spike, spike protein, stop, replication, stewpetersshow, judy mikovitz, therealdrjudy , antidote, clot shot, shedding, solution, remedy, supplement
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