Sunday On The Streets





Up early for our second meeting with Nate from the Spokane Inlander Magazine, Lewis, Solovino & I headed back to the Greyhound bus station.





We were to give the young journalist a brief glimpse into what Veterans On Patrol and the Washington State Coalition is doing while they are out ministering on the streets and handing out the missing children fliers in his community.





Unlike weekdays, the foot traffic was light. Only a handful of people were walking around on the all but deserted sidewalks.





Lewis saw two homeless woman walking towards us so he grabbed his clipboard to approach them.





They each took a flier, one was on her way to church and was going to give it to her pastor.





After praying together we parted ways then Lewis grabbed a trash bag from the car to pick up the garbage that was carelessly discarded in front of the station.





With still no sign of Nate, we moved closer to the Greyhound building where three men were standing waiting for their bus.





As we finished up a lengthy conversation with them, Nate walked out of the doors towards us.





Not long after he started recording Lewis a bus arrived.





Nate was able to tag along and observe while Lewis spoke with the arriving passengers.





He watched as Lewis prayed with a young homeless addicted woman who several of the passengers said they helped to feed along their trip to Spokane.





Nate also was able to listen in on a discussion between Lewis and an older gentleman who is down on his luck. Lewis offered to help find veteran programs in the Spokane area that could help get the man back onto his feet.





Lewis's conversation with Nate carried on as we walked towards our vehicles and for several minutes after.





After Nate left Lewis got to work on finding the older gentleman a place to stay.





Phone calls were made and a team jumped into action to provide information they thought the veteran may find helpful.





Our work continued at a park not too far from where we stay and carried on throughout the evening.





To help support my work as a photojournalist doing child Search and rescue and homeless outreach please click the link.

Thank you. 🤗