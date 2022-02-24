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Explaining the Book of Hebrews (Part 1)
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The book of Hebrews is one of the best books of the Bible outside the four gospels. So many Christians these days are trying to follow Moses in preference to Jesus, as though that is what Jesus himself wanted. The writer to the Hebrews does an excellent job of clearing up this false understanding. Anyone who is confused about Christians and their relation to the Torah (Old Testament Law) should really read this book, or better yet watch this video to hear the most pertinent points, and THEN read the book.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR
].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Ten Commandments (7/10) Movie CLIP - Moses Presents the Ten Commandments (1956) HD by MovieClips
Los Diez Mandamientos "Moises Abre Las Aguas Del Mar Rojo" Latino by Bladmir
ABRAHAM parte 2 | Abrahan dibujos animados | Antiguo Testamento | Biblia para niños by NAN TOONS
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: Raúl
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR
].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
The Ten Commandments (7/10) Movie CLIP - Moses Presents the Ten Commandments (1956) HD by MovieClips
Los Diez Mandamientos "Moises Abre Las Aguas Del Mar Rojo" Latino by Bladmir
ABRAHAM parte 2 | Abrahan dibujos animados | Antiguo Testamento | Biblia para niños by NAN TOONS
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