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Rocky Mountain Heist by Michelle Malkin (Full Documentary) 2014
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322 views • April 14, 2022
If you haven’t heard that once-Red state Colorado is now to the Left of Massachusetts on most issues, you probably haven’t heard the story of the “Gang of Four” – a secretive group of leftist millionaires and billionaires. Together, they orchestrated one of the most successful campaign-funding schemes ever devised in politics. The result was a never-ending campaign to radically change the culture of a once-reliable Red mountain state. Now, homeless vagrants smoke pot in public parks, war is waged on the state’s energy industry and gun ownership is under assault. Out-of-state liberals like Michael Bloomberg impose their values on Colorado voters. Barack Obama’s mission to fundamentally transform America is taking root everywhere you look. Those who don’t agree with the Progressive agenda being passed from the liberal state Capital are targeted and harassed. Most troubling? “The Colorado Model” is being replicated. It may be coming to a state near you. It all started with four wealthy liberals who pulled off one of the greatest political make-overs in recent history. The Rocky Mountain Heist.
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