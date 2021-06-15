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Mother unloads on school board over young children being taught about masturbation, anal sex, transgenderism
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115 views • June 15, 2021
Phil Shiver - June 14, 2021
A furious mother in Bloomington, Illinois, recently spoke out against the implementation of educational standards that force children to learn about masturbation, anal sex, and transgender ideology before their teenage years.
Becky Swan, a District 87 parent and alum, passionately voiced her opposition to the sexualization of young children at a school board meeting last week, according to WRPW, a conservative radio station in central Illinois.
Swan's statement came in response to a new bill, S.B. 0818, which mandates that schools teaching sex education in the state must comply with the National Sex Education Standards. The bill has passed both chambers of the Illinois legislature and now awaits signing by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
According to Swan, the bill is an "unfunded mandate that destroys local control over curriculum" and "sexually grooms young children by introducing sensitive and inappropriate topics."
A furious mother in Bloomington, Illinois, recently spoke out against the implementation of educational standards that force children to learn about masturbation, anal sex, and transgender ideology before their teenage years.
Becky Swan, a District 87 parent and alum, passionately voiced her opposition to the sexualization of young children at a school board meeting last week, according to WRPW, a conservative radio station in central Illinois.
Swan's statement came in response to a new bill, S.B. 0818, which mandates that schools teaching sex education in the state must comply with the National Sex Education Standards. The bill has passed both chambers of the Illinois legislature and now awaits signing by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
According to Swan, the bill is an "unfunded mandate that destroys local control over curriculum" and "sexually grooms young children by introducing sensitive and inappropriate topics."
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