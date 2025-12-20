BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Sheep (2000, Playstation)
5 views • 3 days ago

Sheep is an action puzzle game developed by British company Empire Interactive and Minds Eye Productions, and published by Empire Interactive (in North America and Europe) and Syscom Entertainment (in Japan). It was also released for PC and classic Mac. It was later re-released for PS Vita. A Game Boy Advance game of the same name uses the same concept, but is a different game.

The game's premise is about sheep which are actually aliens that were sent to observe the earth millions of years ago. In the process, they were dumbed down and forgot their superior intellect. You take the role of one out of four herders to guide the sheep to safety so that they can be rescued by other aliens.

The game is somehow similar to Lemmings. You have a flock of Sheep and need to guide them to the exit within a time limit, while you pass many lethal dangers and obstacles. The sheep do not move constantly, but will run from you if you walk towards them. They will jump over hurdles automatically and can destroy certain things by bumping into them. There is also a machine which equips sheep walking into it with a tank for a short time, enabling them to destroy walls. You can walk, move slowly, run, use switches, open doors and pick up sheep and throw them.

Keywords
playstationpuzzle gameempire interactiveminds eye productions
