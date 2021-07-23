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WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING - WANNA GO TO FLORIDA? BE PREPARED TO BE VACCINATED
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243 views • July 23, 2021
SOURCE: wil paranormal
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Compilation video ending with Florida's Governor claiming the Vaccines are saving lives and that if you are vaccinated, you are fully protected.
Why all a sudden the change of Heart - maybe paid off?
BREAKING WHISTLEBLOWER NEWS - Cancer Cure being Censored right now by YouTube and Google - Was not able to get this onto this video ....next video.
YouTube literally has a Black List that is constantly being Censored and on that Black List is the cure for Cancers that they do not want you to know about.
Rumble link will be available shortly for those unable to view video here on BitChute.
Compilation video ending with Florida's Governor claiming the Vaccines are saving lives and that if you are vaccinated, you are fully protected.
Why all a sudden the change of Heart - maybe paid off?
BREAKING WHISTLEBLOWER NEWS - Cancer Cure being Censored right now by YouTube and Google - Was not able to get this onto this video ....next video.
YouTube literally has a Black List that is constantly being Censored and on that Black List is the cure for Cancers that they do not want you to know about.
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