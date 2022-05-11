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‘We are living in a state of disinformation war’ - Moscow’s representative to the UN
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41 views • May 11, 2022
RT.
Vassily Nebenzia, Russian representative to the UN, claimed that the West simply doesn’t want to hear any argument unless it’s against Russia.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qe3x-we-are-living-in-a-state-of-disinformation-war-moscows-representative-to-th.html
Vassily Nebenzia, Russian representative to the UN, claimed that the West simply doesn’t want to hear any argument unless it’s against Russia.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13qe3x-we-are-living-in-a-state-of-disinformation-war-moscows-representative-to-th.html
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