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Trump posted this video of shooting suspect running away through hotel lobby - clip 4
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Trump posted this video of shooting suspect running away through hotel lobby - clip 4

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116468650367386223 (video)

Trump posted this comment this morning:

@realDonaldTrump

What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE. This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House. It cannot be built fast enough! While beautiful, it has every highest level security feature there is plus, there are no rooms sitting on top for unsecured people to pour in, and is inside the gates of the most secure building in the World, The White House. The ridiculous Ballroom lawsuit, brought by a woman walking her dog, who has absolutely No Standing to bring such a suit, must be dropped, immediately. Nothing should be allowed to interfere with with its construction, which is on budget and substantially ahead of schedule!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 26, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116471074928310119


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