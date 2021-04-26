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Dr Michael Greger:Benefits of Garlic for Fighting Cancer and the Common Cold
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83 views • April 26, 2021
Posted 22January2020 NutritionFacts.org:
Raw garlic is compared to roasted, stir-fried, simmered, and jarred garlic.
What else can garlic do?
• Inhibiting Platelet Activation with Garlic & Onions
• Garlic & Raisins to Prevent Premature Birth
• Cancer, Interrupted: Garlic & Flavonoids
Lower Blood Pressure,
Raw garlic is compared to roasted, stir-fried, simmered, and jarred garlic.
What else can garlic do?
• Inhibiting Platelet Activation with Garlic & Onions
• Garlic & Raisins to Prevent Premature Birth
• Cancer, Interrupted: Garlic & Flavonoids
Lower Blood Pressure,
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