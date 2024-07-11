UK Is Mad With Rage: ODESSA Partisans Have Caused Death of Twenty BRITISH Soldiers In CHERNOMORSK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On the night of July 10, the Russian Aerospace Forces and missile forces launched another massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine. Commenting on this missile strike, even pro-Ukrainian Western analysts and military experts were forced to admit its high effectiveness. However, before discussing the main topic of this video, I would like to start by telling you about the unpleasant gift that the West received from Russia in honor of the anniversary of the NATO summit, which is currently taking place in the capital of the United States - Washington...................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/