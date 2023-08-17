Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Don’t confuse me with the facts my mines already made up ! if you cannot watch this then don’t have anything to bitch about.
channel image
Self-Government
908 Subscribers
112 views
Published 15 hours ago

https://www.brighteon.com/9ecf992e-2902-42e2-ad0d-512b6ee15207  WEF Declare 'We Are Gods, if You Stand in Our Way, You Will Die'  https://www.brighteon.com/7a48dad2-3b18-40f9-9303-7d11d469a9a2



A NATIONAL DISGRACE: January 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel pictured in the closet room he was held in for 5 months in isolation.   https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/national-disgrace-photos-leaked-horrific-january-6-prisoner/    

 

Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 17, 2023 - Ten signs that things in America have reached a BREAKING POINT   https://www.brighteon.com/7f0cdba6-4056-4151-98b2-eb3e0b07fd71 

Don’t confuse me with the facts my mines already made up !if you cannot watch this then don’t have anything to bitch about. And for those of us already in the know, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous the Democrats are

 
Keywords
democratsrussiatrunewsdangerousnatoblackseabbnww3 biolabsisrael nazigermany

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket