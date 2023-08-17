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https://www.brighteon.com/9ecf992e-2902-42e2-ad0d-512b6ee15207 WEF Declare 'We Are Gods, if You Stand in Our Way, You Will Die' https://www.brighteon.com/7a48dad2-3b18-40f9-9303-7d11d469a9a2
A NATIONAL DISGRACE: January 6 prisoner Ryan Samsel pictured in the closet room he was held in for 5 months in isolation. https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/national-disgrace-photos-leaked-horrific-january-6-prisoner/
Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 17, 2023 - Ten signs that things in America have reached a BREAKING POINT https://www.brighteon.com/7f0cdba6-4056-4151-98b2-eb3e0b07fd71
Don’t confuse me with the facts my mines already made up !if you cannot watch this then don’t have anything to bitch about. And for those of us already in the know, this serves as a reminder of how dangerous the Democrats are