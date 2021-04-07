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Rooting for JUSTICE in the Trial of Derek Chauvin does NOT Make You a Racist
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50 views • April 07, 2021
The left today will Attacked anyone who disagrees with them that Derek Chauvin be executed without trial, stating that there's no point to present the evidence to a jury, and the jury knowing that Antifa has already planned riots and destruction, MUST find him guilty.
This is not the justice as outlined by English common law and the United States Constitution, which holds that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This is not the direction that we should be headed as a nation, and just because you value justice, and the correct application of the law, does not make one bigoted or racist.
#derekchauvin #georgefloyd #justice
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This is not the justice as outlined by English common law and the United States Constitution, which holds that one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. This is not the direction that we should be headed as a nation, and just because you value justice, and the correct application of the law, does not make one bigoted or racist.
#derekchauvin #georgefloyd #justice
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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