Iran’s FM, Araghchi today after UN talks in Brussels

Iran’s FM, Araghchi:

This round was the most serious and longest round of negotiations.

We made good progress and talked about the elements of a nuclear agreement and lifting sanctions more in depth.

We have understanding on some issues and disagreements on others.

Technical teams will review technical issues in Vienna starting Monday.

The next round of negotiations will take place in less than a week.

The UNSC discussion and lifting unilateral sanctions were among our requests, and it was decided that next week we will delve into these issues in more detail.

Iran has rejected ALL American demands in the Geneva nuclear talks — says WSJ

The U.S. delegation, led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, presented Iran with the following demands:

→ Destroy three primary nuclear facilities — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan

→ Transfer ALL remaining enriched uranium to the United States

→ Halt all uranium enrichment permanently

→ Accept a permanent agreement with no expiration date

Iran rejected every single one.



