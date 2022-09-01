DIANA, RITUAL SACRIFICE OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER, report by Greg Reese

FULL TRANSCRIPT here,https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/diana-ritual-sacrifice-of-the-new-world-order/





Twenty-five years ago, Princess Diana’s car crashed inside the the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France.





Her lover, Dodi Fayed died upon impact, along with the driver.

And even though Diana survived, it took about 40 minutes to get her from the car to the ambulance.

The official story is that they were trying to free her from the car but several witnesses say that Diana was conscious and unobstructed.

Photographs show that the backseat of the car was undamaged and witnesses were pleading with the police to open the door and help her.

Once in the ambulance, it took about 40 minutes for them to choose a hospital and when they finally set off, the ambulance drove at a snail’s pace and made several stops, taking about 40 minutes to drive less than 4 miles.

Doctors were turned away. Witnesses were strip-searched. Cameras were confiscated. No evidence was gathered. No blood samples were taken.

And by 3AM, the entire scene would be sprayed down with high-pressure water hoses.

Mercedes wanted to study the wreckage to see why it failed so badly but they were denied.

Diana’s body was taken by the Royal Family, who had her reproductive organs removed [under the watchful eye of Michael Burgess, the Deputy Coroner of the Queen’s Household] before burying her remains.

All 17 cameras along the route of the crash were mysteriously turned off and all radio police frequencies went down.

Witnesses were assaulted and threatened and there was no investigation – not until the inquest 10 years later, which is when most people learned that Diana had penned a note in 1996, saying that someone was going to kill her in a car accident.

This note was concealed for 6 years.

At the inquest, experts agreed that Diana would have survived if they had gotten her to a hospital but the blame was put upon a military-style attack.

According to witnesses, a group of motorcycles, along with a white Fiat Uno worked in concert to crash the car; first, with a blinding flash of light, followed by an explosion fro the front tire of the Mercedes.

During the inquest, a former MI-6 agent, described being shown the very same plan in 1992, for a possible MI-6 assassination of Slobodon Milosevic and claimed it was MI-6 who killed Diana.

Because of all this, the inquest ended with the verdict of ‘unlawful killing’, blaming her death on the mysterious military hit squad.

But the Mainstream Media spun the entire thing to make it sound like it was the paparazzi that caused her to crash, which is demonstrably false.



