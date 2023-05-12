Drink Along w #beerandgear 74: Greenwood Brewing Emera Easy Hazy IPA 4.25/5*

Not a bad brew, this would be a good lunch beer if the world didn't have it's panties in bunch. Not bad for the style, decent flavor profile. Running 3.6 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and 12 for the by my eye SRM. This is an easy drinker when you don't want water or soda.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me and the doggos.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/