Drink Along w #beerandgear 74: Greenwood Brewing Emera Easy Hazy IPA 4.25/5*

Not a bad brew, this would be a good lunch beer if the world didn't have it's panties in bunch. Not bad for the style, decent flavor profile. Running 3.6 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and 12 for the by my eye SRM. This is an easy drinker when you don't want water or soda.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me and the doggos.
Big 3 folks
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.