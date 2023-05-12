Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drink Along w #beerandgear 74: Greenwood Brewing Emera Easy Hazy IPA 4.25/5*
2 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 19 hours ago |

Not a bad brew, this would be a good lunch beer if the world didn't have it's panties in bunch. Not bad for the style, decent flavor profile. Running 3.6 for the ABV, 20 for the IBUs and 12 for the by my eye SRM. This is an easy drinker when you don't want water or soda.Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w me and the doggos.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/

Keywords
beermetricfridaybeer-reviewipabeerandgearbrewsandviewsdrink-alonggreenwood-brewingemeraeasy-hazy-ipalow-abv-ipa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket