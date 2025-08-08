AI and the Jezebel Spirit – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 135: Part one of two - Unclean spirits are capable of attaching to almost anything. One such spirit is the Jezebel, who takes no prisoners. AI will have no Godly spirit so it's open to such abomination such as the Jezebel who is really a social psychopath.
