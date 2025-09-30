Manipulation and Market Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is silver too expensive at $46? The answer is no, especially relative to gold. The strategy is dollar-cost averaging. In a collapsing financial system, physical metal is not a speculation; it is a essential form of wealth preservation. Do not wait for chaos to act.
#BuySilver #DollarCostAveraging #WealthPreservation #HardAssets #FinancialFreedom
