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CANADA FREEDOM PROTESTERS HAVE GONE MISSING, KIDNAPPED, BEATEN BY THE COMMUNIST REGIME OF CANADA
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412 views • February 22, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
This women shares her tearful message of the police brutality towards peaceful protesters in Canada. They were arresting, beating, kidnapping, torturing peaceful people for no reason at all. So many people have been kidnapped, vanished, gone missing and we don't know where they are.
This women shares her tearful message of the police brutality towards peaceful protesters in Canada. They were arresting, beating, kidnapping, torturing peaceful people for no reason at all. So many people have been kidnapped, vanished, gone missing and we don't know where they are.
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