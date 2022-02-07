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Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on possible zombie pandemic
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124 views • February 07, 2022
Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on possible zombie pandemic
In an exclusive interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio station, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained how a zombie pandemic scenario, just like any other pandemic scenario, could be created through graphene and the technology that goes into “vaccines”.
Watch this video from 1995 as well:
The Zombification of The World Through Vaccinations
https://vk.com/video273785430_456239992
And about rising dead people Astrid talks in this video: rotting bodies are not going to have muscles that can contract and expand BUT Living people who are remotely mind controlled might be something like zombie. DARPA has given videos 10+ years ago saying they could induce controlled emotions in test subjects. It isn't clear if this was after having them surgically implanted with chips. Does this work in more modern graphene self assembling nano chips via 5G signals? Maybe the government turns on "rage," and mind controlled people attack anyone in their vicinity, perhaps even having some way to verify if another person is filled with graphene, or not? Lets hope not, but be ready for the possibility that DARPA hasn't gotten better at their mind control they've already admitted to. You can see videos of their agents talking about it on TED Talks, and the like, if you search YouTube, etc. - RandalGlyph
source:
https://rumble.com/vu0bo2-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-on-possible-zombie-pandemic.html
In an exclusive interview for El Mirador del Gallo radio station, Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger explained how a zombie pandemic scenario, just like any other pandemic scenario, could be created through graphene and the technology that goes into “vaccines”.
Watch this video from 1995 as well:
The Zombification of The World Through Vaccinations
https://vk.com/video273785430_456239992
And about rising dead people Astrid talks in this video: rotting bodies are not going to have muscles that can contract and expand BUT Living people who are remotely mind controlled might be something like zombie. DARPA has given videos 10+ years ago saying they could induce controlled emotions in test subjects. It isn't clear if this was after having them surgically implanted with chips. Does this work in more modern graphene self assembling nano chips via 5G signals? Maybe the government turns on "rage," and mind controlled people attack anyone in their vicinity, perhaps even having some way to verify if another person is filled with graphene, or not? Lets hope not, but be ready for the possibility that DARPA hasn't gotten better at their mind control they've already admitted to. You can see videos of their agents talking about it on TED Talks, and the like, if you search YouTube, etc. - RandalGlyph
source:
https://rumble.com/vu0bo2-dr.-astrid-stuckelberger-on-possible-zombie-pandemic.html
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