© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Music] Sankt Martin ritt durch Schnee und Wind
Follow
1
Share
Report
10 views • December 07, 2021
A short rendition of "Sankt Martin ritt durch Schnee und Wind" (Through Snow and Wind Saint Martin rode), a traditional German song in honour of St. Martin.
St. Martin's day is celebrated in Germany. Children will make colourful paper lanterns and go from door with them in groups, then singing songs like this one and getting sweets in return. There is also a procession where children with laterns, adults and musicians going through the streets, singing, then stopping at place where a huge fire is lit and St. Martin's deed of giving a beggar a half of his coat is reenacted.
St. Martin's day is celebrated in Germany. Children will make colourful paper lanterns and go from door with them in groups, then singing songs like this one and getting sweets in return. There is also a procession where children with laterns, adults and musicians going through the streets, singing, then stopping at place where a huge fire is lit and St. Martin's deed of giving a beggar a half of his coat is reenacted.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.