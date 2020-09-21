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EP 77: Missing 411 Washington
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101 views • September 21, 2020
This week we're talking mysterious disappearances in the great state of Washington with some baffling cases and even more bizarre details. Plus! Monique has a unique and fascinating encounter with Mother Nature and she gives all the details! Honey Bees, Orgonite, meat salesmen, necrophilia, bloodhounds, and more as we go to the Pacific Northwest for Missing 411 - Washington on this week's Homewrecker Podcast.
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Missing 411: Western United States & Canada by David Paulides - https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/catalog/item/6180213/9227229.htm
National Parks Service- Missing Persons in the National Parks-
https://www.nps.gov/articles/missing-persons-in-the-national-parks.htm
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
www.canammissing.com
Missing 411: Western United States & Canada by David Paulides - https://www.nabigfootsearch.com/catalog/item/6180213/9227229.htm
National Parks Service- Missing Persons in the National Parks-
https://www.nps.gov/articles/missing-persons-in-the-national-parks.htm
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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