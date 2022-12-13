⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, December 13, 2022

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(13 December 2022)





The Russian Federation Armed Forces continue the special military operation.





◻️In Kupyansk direction, Russian artillery caused fire damage on exposed assembly areas and positions of Ukraine's Armed Forces, as well as foreign mercenaries. More than 40 Ukrainian personnel and fighters, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles were destroyed.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems foiled counterattacks by three assault groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Terny and Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy's casualties were more than 50 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armoured vehicle, and three pickup trucks.





◻️In Donetsk direction, while continuing the offensive, Russian troops repulsed three enemy counterattacks during the day. As a result of the fire damage, more than 30 Ukrainian personnel, four armoured combat vehicles, and three pickup trucks were annihilated.





◻️In South Donetsk direction, an attempt to advance from the initial area for a counterattack by a mechanised infantry company of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic) was thwarted by a complex fire attack. The enemy's casualties were more than 50 Ukrainian personnel killed or injured, three armoured fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks.





💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery engaged seven control points in the areas of Kislovka, Krakhmalnoye, Berestovoye, and Monachinovka (Kharkov region), Georgievka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Zhyoltaya Krucha (Zaporozhye region). In addition, 86 artillery units were hit in firing positions, as well as manpower and military hardware in 172 areas.





💥An ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥A battery of multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been destroyed near Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic) as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces' strike. The anti-aircraft defence forces shot down two drones in the areas of Zhytlovka and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, two HIMARS MLRS rounds were intercepted near Perovomaysk (Lugansk People's Republic) and a HARM rocket near Makarovka (Kherson region).





📊In total, 343 airplanes and 183 helicopters, 2,655 unmanned aerial vehicles, 396 air defence missile systems, 7,087 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 930 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,684 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,582 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.