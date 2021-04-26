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Opposing Voter ID is Racist | Change My Mind
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21 views • April 26, 2021
Steven Crowder goes to a college campus to have real conversations with real people. In this installment, Steven discusses why opposing laws that require ID to vote is racist. #changemymind #voteridlaws
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Music by @Pogo
NEW MERCH! https://crowdershop.com/
GET TODAY'S SHOW NOTES with SOURCES: https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/
Join MugClub to watch this show every day! http://louderwithcrowder.com/mugclub
FOLLOW ME:
Website: https://louderwithcrowder.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/scrowder
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stevencrowde...
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/louderwithcr...
Music by @Pogo
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