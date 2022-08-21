© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
WARNING Why You NEED ACTIVATED CHARCOAL When Taking TURPENTINE! - https://bit.ly/3xsWqpz
Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://bit.ly/38ffTiK
Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3Ew8gAA
Turpentine And Castor Oil Full Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3KsbR4o
All The Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://bit.ly/3uW1sHW
Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - (New Updated Version)
In this video, I will fully explain the Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 which is a newly updated version of the original "Turpentine Starting Protocol" that I created many years ago.
This Turpentine healing protocol is called the Turpentine starting protocol because it is the Turpentine protocol that everyone should be starting out with when they are new to taking Turpentine or it is for people who have taken Turpentine but have experienced intense herxheimer/detox reaction symptoms which have made it impossible for them to continue taking Turpentine consistently.
And in this Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0, I will explain to you all the modifications I have made to the original Turpentine Starting Protocol, and how you can perform this V2.0 safely and correctly.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and much more make sure to watch this video from start to finish.
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno