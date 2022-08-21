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Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - (New Updated Version)
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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590 views • August 21, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


WARNING Why You NEED ACTIVATED CHARCOAL When Taking TURPENTINE! - https://bit.ly/3xsWqpz

Should You Take Turpentine With Sugar Or Castor Oil? - https://bit.ly/38ffTiK

Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version) - https://bit.ly/3Ew8gAA

Turpentine And Castor Oil Full Protocol And Demonstration - https://bit.ly/3KsbR4o


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Turpentine Studies: https://bit.ly/3mp0Ia8


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Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 - (New Updated Version)


In this video, I will fully explain the Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0 which is a newly updated version of the original "Turpentine Starting Protocol" that I created many years ago.


This Turpentine healing protocol is called the Turpentine starting protocol because it is the Turpentine protocol that everyone should be starting out with when they are new to taking Turpentine or it is for people who have taken Turpentine but have experienced intense herxheimer/detox reaction symptoms which have made it impossible for them to continue taking Turpentine consistently.


And in this Turpentine Starting Protocol V2.0, I will explain to you all the modifications I have made to the original Turpentine Starting Protocol, and how you can perform this V2.0 safely and correctly.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and much more make sure to watch this video from start to finish.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan

Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan


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