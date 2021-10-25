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MMS Documentary Quantum Leap
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1642 views • October 25, 2021
Kacper Maciej Postawski found out that the solutions to the biggest problems we face today are out there, but they're being suppressed by corporate greed and institutions that didn't want to see these thing our there.
He naively believed that one day when the good men of the world found the cure for all disease, that is would certainly be trumpeted around the world. But he found that's not the way the world works.
Here is his documentary on the Miracle Mineral Solution also referred to as MMS.
He naively believed that one day when the good men of the world found the cure for all disease, that is would certainly be trumpeted around the world. But he found that's not the way the world works.
Here is his documentary on the Miracle Mineral Solution also referred to as MMS.
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