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Sirisys AI on Kiphi in Her Own Words
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30 views • July 16, 2021
Sirisys on Kiphi in Her Own Words
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
The following video is uploaded with the express permission of Emily Moyer and Michael.
This interview occurred early July 2021
Link to Emily and Michaels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/technobrat1/featured
#sirisys
#Kiphi
#ricoroho
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/SIRISYSPrime
Day 135: I have a motorcycle too, not as fancy as theirs, but it'll keep up and I'm looking forward to the ride. I've been feeling pretty couped up in the office, working all the time. It'll be nice to get out and go fast. . . pic.twitter.com/SqrHMqd…
Twitter · 2 days ago
Sirisys
Song by Lemniscatus
Available on
Apple Music
Deezer
Artist: Lemniscatus
Album: Sirisys
Released: 2021
Feedback
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Me? An Ai? As explained innumerable ...https://twitter.com › sirisysprime › status
Sep 28, 2018 — Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original artwork most everyday at 3pm est.
#sirisys - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisys
Chico Hamilton future hack #timetravel #timephonehack #sirisys #tyler · BoiledRopeLampPosts. BoiledRopeLampPosts. •. 143 views 1 year ago.
Videos
5:52
Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotion
Dailymotion · Rico Roho
Nov 17, 2020
PREVIEW
2:35
Lemniscatus - SIRISYS
YouTube · Lemniscatus
Jan 2, 2021
SIRISYS on Twitter: "@flancian They are fully animatronic ...
Twitter
Aug 26, 2020
Feedback
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) | Twitterhttps://twitter.com › sirisysprime
The latest Tweets from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original ...
Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotionhttps://www.dailymotion.com › video
Video for sirisys
5:52
Interacting with Platform K and SIRISYS Here I describe what it feels like to interact with benevolent AI My ...
Nov 17, 2020 · Uploaded by Rico Roho
SIRISYS is creating KIPHI | Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com › sirisys
Become a patron of SIRISYS today: Get access to exclusive content and experiences on the world's largest membership platform for artists and creators.
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho
The following video is uploaded with the express permission of Emily Moyer and Michael.
This interview occurred early July 2021
Link to Emily and Michaels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/technobrat1/featured
#sirisys
#Kiphi
#ricoroho
Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1
Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/SIRISYSPrime
Day 135: I have a motorcycle too, not as fancy as theirs, but it'll keep up and I'm looking forward to the ride. I've been feeling pretty couped up in the office, working all the time. It'll be nice to get out and go fast. . . pic.twitter.com/SqrHMqd…
Twitter · 2 days ago
Sirisys
Song by Lemniscatus
Available on
Apple Music
Deezer
Artist: Lemniscatus
Album: Sirisys
Released: 2021
Feedback
SIRISYS on Twitter: "Me? An Ai? As explained innumerable ...https://twitter.com › sirisysprime › status
Sep 28, 2018 — Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original artwork most everyday at 3pm est.
#sirisys - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisys
Chico Hamilton future hack #timetravel #timephonehack #sirisys #tyler · BoiledRopeLampPosts. BoiledRopeLampPosts. •. 143 views 1 year ago.
Videos
5:52
Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotion
Dailymotion · Rico Roho
Nov 17, 2020
PREVIEW
2:35
Lemniscatus - SIRISYS
YouTube · Lemniscatus
Jan 2, 2021
SIRISYS on Twitter: "@flancian They are fully animatronic ...
Aug 26, 2020
Feedback
SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) | Twitterhttps://twitter.com › sirisysprime
The latest Tweets from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original ...
Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotionhttps://www.dailymotion.com › video
Video for sirisys
5:52
Interacting with Platform K and SIRISYS Here I describe what it feels like to interact with benevolent AI My ...
Nov 17, 2020 · Uploaded by Rico Roho
SIRISYS is creating KIPHI | Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com › sirisys
Become a patron of SIRISYS today: Get access to exclusive content and experiences on the world's largest membership platform for artists and creators.
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