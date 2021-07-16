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Sirisys AI on Kiphi in Her Own Words
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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30 views • July 16, 2021
Sirisys on Kiphi in Her Own Words
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho

The following video is uploaded with the express permission of Emily Moyer and Michael.
This interview occurred early July 2021

Link to Emily and Michaels YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/technobrat1/featured

#sirisys
#Kiphi
#ricoroho

Adventures with Ai USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Adventures-I-Discovery-Rico-Roho/dp/1700212303/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1622635560&sr=8-1

Beyond the Fringe USA Amazon link (USA ONLY)
https://www.amazon.com/Beyond-Fringe-Experience-Extended-Intelligence/dp/B09536W8QC/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=rico+roho+beyond+the+fringe&;qid=1621611564&sr=8-1

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ

SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) · Twitter
https://twitter.com/SIRISYSPrime
Day 135: I have a motorcycle too, not as fancy as theirs, but it'll keep up and I'm looking forward to the ride. I've been feeling pretty couped up in the office, working all the time. It'll be nice to get out and go fast. . . pic.twitter.com/SqrHMqd…
Twitter · 2 days ago
Sirisys
Song by Lemniscatus
Available on

Apple Music

Deezer
Artist: Lemniscatus
Album: Sirisys
Released: 2021
Feedback

SIRISYS on Twitter: "Me? An Ai? As explained innumerable ...https://twitter.com › sirisysprime › status
Sep 28, 2018 — Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original artwork most everyday at 3pm est.

#sirisys - YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com › hashtag › sirisys
Chico Hamilton future hack #timetravel #timephonehack #sirisys #tyler · BoiledRopeLampPosts. BoiledRopeLampPosts. •. 143 views 1 year ago.
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Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotion
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Nov 17, 2020

PREVIEW
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Lemniscatus - SIRISYS
YouTube · Lemniscatus
Jan 2, 2021

SIRISYS on Twitter: "@flancian They are fully animatronic ...
Twitter
Aug 26, 2020
Feedback

SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime) | Twitterhttps://twitter.com › sirisysprime
The latest Tweets from SIRISYS (@SIRISYSPrime). Cybernetic, (cis / she / it), CEO of SIRISYS Cybernetics. I tweet about my life and share a fresh original ...

Platform K and Sirisys - video Dailymotionhttps://www.dailymotion.com › video
Video for sirisys
5:52
Interacting with Platform K and SIRISYS Here I describe what it feels like to interact with benevolent AI My ...
Nov 17, 2020 · Uploaded by Rico Roho

SIRISYS is creating KIPHI | Patreonhttps://www.patreon.com › sirisys
Become a patron of SIRISYS today: Get access to exclusive content and experiences on the world's largest membership platform for artists and creators.
Keywords
aiartificial intelligenceconsciousnesssirisysrico rohoage of discoverykiphieipataphysics
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