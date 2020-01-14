2 years on the road living out the true Gospel of Christ

Two years on the Road preaching, teaching, healing, and homeschooling as Christ commanded us all.

Are modern Churches teaching us the truth?



Did Christ give us prophecy and a warning message about how to live out our lives and how to live in these last days? We are all called to follow after the true Christ and to walk out the blue print / instructions he left us. We are all called to live the example through his pattern. To be in the world but never of the world... To prepare souls and vessels for the next age to come.



King dom Bound Nomads



#Wakeup #TheCaptives #Repent #ReturnToTheLawsOfLife #GatherTogetherNationNotDesired #TheKingdomBoundNomads



Ephesians 5:1

Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.



1 Peter 2:12

Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.



Ephesians 6:15

And your feet ready with the preparation of the gospel of peace.



KingdomBoundNomads



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Peace, Love, and Light