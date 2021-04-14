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Dolores Cahill - World Freedom Alliance | Mark Devlin - Good Vibes Podcast
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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23 views • April 14, 2021
Source:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/markdevlin/good-vibrations-podcast-vol-187-dolores-

The series provides yet more evidence of the significant pushback to tyranny that can now be seen across the world, lest anyone try to make the claim that “the people need to rise up.” Professor Dolores Cahill tells us about the World Freedom Alliance of which she is President, and its many activities. The Alliance has brought together thousands of doctors, lawyers, business owners and other professionals to counter the impositions on our natural rights and freedoms by government traitors and those who pull their strings.

We discuss personal sovereignty, vaccine passports, freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, protests, Covid disinformation, tribunals, crimes against humanity and many other topics.

The WFA’s website can be found here:
https://worldfreedomalliance.org/

By: Mark Devlin | Good Vibes Podcast
Original url: https://youtu.be/u2HL2IHNHEk
Keywords
activismhuman rightsmark devlincovid19dolores cahillworld freedom alliance
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