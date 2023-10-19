Rep. Matt Gaetz | NO to resolution to empower Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on resolution to empower Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry: “I am against speaker-light, I am against Bud Light, I believe it is a constitutional desecration not to elect a speaker of the House” and continued to say he would do anything in his power to stop it.
