Sinn Féin’s President Calls for International Accountability for Israel (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-
https://youtu.be/x-y9_zYaIhE?si=LF86i4vT-sFhKVWC
12 Nov 2023“The Irish government must take the lead by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and sending the Israeli ambassador home.”
Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Féin in Ireland, called on world leaders and the European Union to uphold their commitment to human rights, peace, and democracy in light of the war on Gaza. McDonald condemned Israel's actions and called for accountability under international law.
“We ask, where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza, for every Gazan mother holding the cold body of her dead child?”
McDonald emphatically stated that Israel should not be allowed to act with impunity. She proposed that the Irish government should lead the way in legal proceedings by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and expelling the Israeli ambassador.
Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH
Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG
Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net
Follow us on TikTok:
/ middleeasteye
Follow us on Instagram:
/ middleeasteye
Like us on Facebook:
/ middleeasteye
Follow us on Twitter:
/ middleeasteye
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.