Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sinn Féin’s President Calls for International Accountability for Israel (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1915 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/x-y9_zYaIhE?si=LF86i4vT-sFhKVWC

12 Nov 2023“The Irish government must take the lead by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and sending the Israeli ambassador home.”


Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Féin in Ireland, called on world leaders and the European Union to uphold their commitment to human rights, peace, and democracy in light of the war on Gaza. McDonald condemned Israel's actions and called for accountability under international law.


“We ask, where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza, for every Gazan mother holding the cold body of her dead child?”


McDonald emphatically stated that Israel should not be allowed to act with impunity. She proposed that the Irish government should lead the way in legal proceedings by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and expelling the Israeli ambassador.


Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH


Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok:


 / middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram:


 / middleeasteye

Like us on Facebook:


 / middleeasteye

Follow us on Twitter:


 / middleeasteye

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket