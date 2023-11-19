Sinn Féin’s President Calls for International Accountability for Israel (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/x-y9_zYaIhE?si=LF86i4vT-sFhKVWC



12 Nov 2023“The Irish government must take the lead by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and sending the Israeli ambassador home.”





Mary Lou McDonald, president of Sinn Féin in Ireland, called on world leaders and the European Union to uphold their commitment to human rights, peace, and democracy in light of the war on Gaza. McDonald condemned Israel's actions and called for accountability under international law.





“We ask, where is the protection of international law for every child killed in Gaza, for every Gazan mother holding the cold body of her dead child?”





McDonald emphatically stated that Israel should not be allowed to act with impunity. She proposed that the Irish government should lead the way in legal proceedings by referring Israel to the International Criminal Court and expelling the Israeli ambassador.





