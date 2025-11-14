This funk track opens with a heavy, syncopated groove led by tight drums that accentuate the "one, " Elastic, chromatic Minimoog synths weave a wobbly, melodic bass line, Layered vocals drive memorable chants and dynamic call-and-response, while dense arrangements evoke an Afrofuturist, concept-album vibe

Chorus: Coming soon, a digital dawn, breaking over the horizon, Unlimited books, on any topic, in minutes, for free, no rationing. No more gatekeepers, no more waiting, no more fees, Just pure, unadulterated knowledge, at your fingertips, if you please. Verse 2: From quantum physics to quantum baking, from ancient history to future making, From self-help to sci-fi, from gardening to galaxy navigating. Just input your topic, press a button, and watch the magic unfurl, A book tailored to you, in minutes, in a world that's gone pearl. Bridge: No more corporate control, no more biased views, No more limited editions, or books that never appear. This tool will democratize knowledge, like never before, A library in your pocket, forevermore. Chorus: Coming soon, a digital dawn, breaking over the horizon, Unlimited books, on any topic, in minutes, for free, no rationing. No more gatekeepers, no more waiting, no more fees, Just pure, unadulterated knowledge, at your fingertips, if you please. Outro: So mark your calendars, spread the word, the revolution's at hand, A future where knowledge is free, and truth takes a stand. Coming soon, a digital dawn, breaking over the horizon, Unlimited books, on any topic, in minutes, for free, no rationing.