Naomi Wolf Exposes Shocking Data on COVID Vaccines & Fertility

::::::::Dr. Naomi Wolf synthesizes a chain of evidence from Pfizer's own documents and independent science, revealing a deeply alarming picture of the COVID-19 vaccine's potential impact on reproduction.

1/ The foundation: Pfizer's clinical trials. Despite telling women not to get pregnant, 270 women became pregnant. Pfizer then lost the records of 234 of these women—an illegal act in a clinical trial. Why?

2/ Of the mere 36 pregnancies they did track to term, over 80% resulted in the loss of the baby. This is a catastrophic outcome. And with 234 records "lost," the true scale of the tragedy remains unknown.

3/ The warnings were there. Pfizer's trial protocol explicitly told men not to have intercourse with women of childbearing age without using two reliable forms of contraception. This is an extraordinary directive, far beyond the norm.

4/ Why? Pfizer defined "exposure" to the vaccine to include body fluids, notably semen. This indicates Pfizer knew of a potential danger to women, zygotes, or fetuses from the semen of vaccinated men. To this day, they have not disclosed what that danger is.

5/ The smoking gun? In an 8-page pregnancy and lactation report sent to the White House on April 20, 2021, Pfizer itself attributes the cause of death for two babies who died in utero to "maternal exposure to the vaccine."

6/ The mechanism is understood. It's not speculation. Two independent midwives sent Dr. Wolf images of placentas visibly damaged and impaired by the spike protein and lipid nanoparticles.

7/ Peer-reviewed science on the NIH database has shown since *2017* that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) traverse every membrane in the human body with a negative impact on reproduction. The placenta is a membrane.

8/ This is confirmed by Pfizer's own biodistribution data, analyzed by Dr. Robert Chandler. It shows, consistent with a prior Japanese study, that the LNPs do not stay at the injection site. They travel throughout the body and accumulate... notably in the ovaries.

9/ This accumulation has consequences. Emerging data now points to a significant depletion of ovarian reserve—the finite number of eggs a woman is born with—potentially damaging up to 60% of this crucial reserve.

10/ The evidence is no longer anecdotal. It is a convergent series of data points: from lost trial records, to explicit warnings, to admissions in internal documents, to a known biological mechanism confirmed by independent science.

This isn't conspiracy theory. It is a conspiracy of silence.

The question is no longer if there is a problem, but how deep and wide the damage goes.



